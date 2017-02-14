Congressman Himes Town Hall Meeting

Congressman Jim Himes asks you to join him for a town hall meeting.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard from hundreds of constituents who are concerned about the direction our country is heading. Despite the uncertainties surrounding issues like healthcare, immigration, the Supreme Court and civil liberties, it is important that we remain engaged with our neighbors and communities.

For these reasons, I will be hosting a series of town hall meetings. I hope you will be able to join me on:

Date: February 21, 2017

Time: 6:30-8:00 pm

Address: West Rocks Middle School

81 W Rocks Rd

Norwalk, CT

While Congress works to address these growing challenges, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on what is most important to your family. This will help make our district stronger and help me advocate on your behalf. Please take a moment to let me know if you can attend and what issues you’d like to discuss.