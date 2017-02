BRIDGEPORT, CT— Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced the following town hall meetings over the coming weeks:

Norwalk, CT

Where: West Rocks Middle School – 81 W Rocks Rd

When: 6:30 pm, February 21, 2017

Bridgeport, CT

Where: Bridgeport City Hall – 45 Lyon Terrace

When: 6:30 pm, February 22, 2017

Stamford, CT

Where: UConn Stamford GenRe Auditorium – 1 University Place

When: 2:30 pm, March 4, 2017

(Congressman Himes Press Release)

