Congressman Introduces Darwin Day

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) introduced a bill to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the birthday of Charles Darwin on February 12, 2017 and made the accompanying statement:

In celebrating Darwin, the bill highlights the human curiosity and ingenuity he exemplified that has promoted new scientific discoveries that have helped humanity solve many problems and improve living conditions. The bill also warns that the advancement of science must be protected from those unconcerned with the adverse impacts of global warming and climate change, and that the teaching of creationism in some public schools compromises the scientific and academic integrity of the United States education systems.

“The efforts to understand our world and our universe through science are at the very fundamental core of what makes us human,” said Himes. “From our earliest ancestors who looked up at the stars in wonder to modern physicists manipulating three-dimensional magnetic waves in an effort to control nuclear fusion, the drive to know, to explore, has defined us.”

“The American Humanist Association is proud to have worked with Rep. Jim Himes on this important resolution. Support for settled scientific facts such as climate change and the theory of evolution should be uncontroversial,” said Roy Speckahrdt, executive director of the American Humanist Association. “We need more members of Congress like Rep. Himes who will stand up for science and the education of our country’s future doctors, engineers and technological entrepreneurs.”

“In our modern political climate, when the very facts and truths revealed by science are under attack, honoring the efforts of scientists, the true heroes of human history, is vitally important,” Himes continued. “By celebrating and commemorating today, the anniversary of the birth of Charles Darwin, we not only acknowledge his enormous contributions to our better understanding of the origins of life, but send a message that we value education, knowledge and science as our guiding principles.”

(Congressman Himes Press Release)

