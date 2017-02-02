Craft Salon At Fairfield Woods Public Library

#Fairfield, Connecticut– Ignite your creative spark while you create new projects with friends at the Fairfield Woods Public Library Craft Salon on Saturday, February 4. The Craft Salon will be held from 10:00 am until noon. Just in time for Valentine’s Day,

Be inspired by vintage redwork embroidery and work on a kitchen towel with a heart motif. Participants will learn how to transfer a design to cloth and then embroider the design using a simple stitch. These DIY sessions are so relaxing and fun. Our crafty Saturday will continue from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Sewing Salon. Skilled seamstress, Connie Richardson will be joining us to explain the mechanics of making a pattern and executing the layout of pieces. Nothing beats the look of custom crafted clothing. Patterns you make yourself will show off your own unique style, fit you perfectly and let you stand out from the crowd. This class will focus on making a top pattern.

Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Fairfield Public Library Press Release)

