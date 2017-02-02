Fairfield Health Department Conducts FREE Screenings for Residents

#FAIRFIELD, Connecticut – You may have heard that you need to “know your numbers,” which refers to key markers of heart health like blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference. Although doctors test most of these numbers at annual check-ups, it’s important that you know your numbers and understand what they mean. By keeping those numbers within a healthy range, you can greatly improve your heart health and reduce your risk for heart disease.

February is Heart Health month and the Fairfield Health Department is celebrating by urging all residents to make sure they know their numbers. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and woman, and it is preventable. The Fairfield Health Department staff will provide you with resources and information to help you take the steps to reduce your risk.

The Fairfield Health Department will be hosting three FREE “Know Your Numbers” testing and informational screenings. The dates, times, and locations are below. Tuesday, February 7 th – 12pm-2pm: Fairfield Public Health Nursing Office (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield – White Portable behind the Senior Center) Thursday, February 9 th – 10am-12pm: Fairfield Public Health Nursing Office (100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield – White Portable behind the Senior Center)

During these times, a Public Health Nurse will conduct a simple finger stick to determine an individual’s blood glucose and total cholesterol as well as take blood pressure, body weight and height. The screening should only take about 10 minutes.

Appointments are required for these screenings. Screenings are for adults only ages 18 years and older. For more information and to make your appointment, please contact Santina Jaronko, Health Educator, at 203-256- 3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org

(Press Release)

This report is made possible by: