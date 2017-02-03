Fairfield News: Road Rage Incident With School Bus

A First Student bus driver reported to police that at approximately 3:58pm on 12/21/16 he was the victim of a "road rage" incident while driving elementary aged school children home from school.

While traveling on Morehouse lane in the area of Cedar Rd. a disagreement occurred at the stop sign between the school bus driver and James Berrien. Berrien then followed the school bus, exited his vehicle, and attempted to exchange words with the school bus driver as he was letting students off the bus. Parents of students awaiting their children witnessed the interaction and intervened. Follow-up investigation from the School Safety Unit resulted in a judge signing an arrest warrant for James Berrien.

On 01/31/2017 James Berrien turned himself in to Fairfield Police headquarters where he was arrested on the active warrant for Breach of Peace 53a-181, and Disorderly Conduct 53a-182. Berrien was released on a written promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on 02/15/2017.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)