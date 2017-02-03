From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Fairfield News: Student Driver Crashes

Posted on Posted in 0 Feature on Slider, Fairfield, Lights and Sirens

1:01pm–#Fairfield Connecticut– An adult student driver learned the hard way how not to negotiate a turn   The car was traveling north on Knapps Highway turning on to Bullard Street.  Skid marks can be seen where the car tried to stay on the road, hit the curb, over another curb and hitting the back deck of 323 Knapps Highway.  Firefighters said the deck fell on a propane tank on the other side, fortunately it did not rupture.  Firefighters will use airbags to lift the deck to remove the tank.  There were no injuries.

 

You can help restore Facebook Live reports by donating just $1 a week at: https://www.patreon.com/doingitlocal or a one time donation at: http://bit.ly/2k6VmRY

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.