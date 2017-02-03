Fairfield News: Student Driver Crashes

1:01pm–#Fairfield Connecticut– An adult student driver learned the hard way how not to negotiate a turn The car was traveling north on Knapps Highway turning on to Bullard Street. Skid marks can be seen where the car tried to stay on the road, hit the curb, over another curb and hitting the back deck of 323 Knapps Highway. Firefighters said the deck fell on a propane tank on the other side, fortunately it did not rupture. Firefighters will use airbags to lift the deck to remove the tank. There were no injuries.

