Fairfield News: Undocumented Pharmacist Arrested

#Fairfield Connecticut–On Monday January 30th Giraud Dickson 33 of Barnum Ave. Bridgeport, CT. was arrested for Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Possession of Narcotics within 1,500 Feet o f a School after he was found in possession of over 3 pounds of PCP, a powerful hallucinogen.

The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau intercepted a parcel containing the large amount of PCP as it was being delivered to a business on Kings Hwy. Giraud Dickson who is a courier for the business took the package into his possession and was arrested by the Fairfield Police shortly after as he was trying to get into his car and leave the area. Dickson was held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior court on February 9 th .

(Fairfield Police Press Release)