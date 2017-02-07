Ganim Calls For Fairfield To Be Sanctuary Town

#Bridgeport Connecticut– Mayor Joe Ganim slipped into Fairfield’s train station and to Twitter calling for the fellow democratic town to become a sanctuary town. Yesterday the mayor and city council members got an earful during the city council meeting proposing Bridgeport to become a Sanctuary City. According to Wikipedia a sanctuary city “is a municipality that has adopted a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status”. Sources say Mayor Ganim was upset with out of town/Fairfield resident Ann McCarthy leading the charge in Bridgeport.