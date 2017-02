10:18pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A man in a gray Land Rover flashed a handgun to a passing motorist near exit 18 northbound. Fairfield Police caught up with the suspect near exit 19. They followed him and did not attempt to pull him over 25 until enough units were in place. The man pulled over at exit 25 without incident. Police said they recovered a handgun. The man was turned over to State Police.

This news report is made possible by: