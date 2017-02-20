Last Night’s Pursuit

12:35am–#Milford Connecticut–#Bridgeport Connecticut–#Trumbull Connecticut– As we first told you when the news was breaking! A Connecticut State Police Officer was running laser speed enforcement on I-95 southbound south of exit 44 when they loca ted a tan Honda GL-30 driving 90mph. State Police attempted to stop the Honda which engaged in pursuit exceeding speeds of 106mph. The Honda then got off exit 38 onto the Milford feeder and then on to Route 15 southbound. The suspect hit stop sticks deployed by police at the exit 49 on ramp of the Merritt Parkway taking out the front passenger tire and he got off exit 48 on to Trumbull Main Street. He continued into Bridgeport where turned on to the dead end Oxford Street where he was taken into custody by Trumbull Police and then transferred to state police custody. According to radio reports four were taken into custody and the Trumbull Police car was hit. The accused, Emilio Davila admitted to stealing the car in Middletown four days earlier. The accused was charged with Larceny 3rd degree, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license. He was held on a $25,000. He is set to appear in Milford Court on 20/21/2017.