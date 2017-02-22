Having Lost Presidential It’s Party’s Election- Governor Wants To Change Rules

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman today added their voices to the growing number of citizens across Connecticut urging lawmakers to adopt legislation joining the state to a national compact that would elect the President of the United States by a national popular vote.

The legislation is having a public hearing today in the General Assembly’s Government Elections and Administration Committee.

Governor Malloy said, “Last November, our country saw one of the largest disparities in the popular vote since its founding. If we as a nation want to increase voter turnout, we need to not only combat attempts at voter suppression and gerrymandering, but we must also sign onto this compact creating a coalition of states that will award all of their electoral votes to the candidate chosen by the people. Every American deserves to have their vote counted equally for the highest office in the country. A citizen’s vote from one state should not be worth more than that of another citizen who lives in a different state. An equal vote for every American citizen, regardless of which state they happen to live in, is the fairest and most democratic way to go.”

Lt. Governor Wyman said, “Residents must trust that they have a voice in choosing our elected leaders – it’s the foundation of our democracy. Young people going to the polls for the first time should come away inspired that they helped steer their nation and shape their future. Voting is a fundamental responsibility and one of the highest forms of civic engagement. Every vote should count.”

