Norwalk News: Firearm/Drug Arrests

#Norwalk Connecticut–On January 24, 2017, Norwalk Detective Bureau responded to 109 Flax Hill Road to locate and arrest Fernando Herrarte. Herrarte was wanted by the Stamford Police Department on ch arges of Threatening 1, Reckless Endangerment 1 and Disorderly conduct regarding an incident where he had pointed a firearm at a person. Detectives located Herrarte at the residence and took him into custody without incident. Upon receiving consent to search the residence, Detectives located a loaded Glock .357 pistol and additional ammunition. Detectives also located 45.94 grams of marijuana, 61.58 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and $1,630. Herrarte was turned over to Stamford Police Department on their charges. An arrest warrant was issued for Herrarte based on the items located and seized by Norwalk Detectives. On January 27, 2017, Herrarte was arrested at the Norwalk Courthouse.

Arrested: Fernando Herrarte, 25 of 109 Flax Hill Road Norwalk

Charges: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 1500’ School, Possession of Narcotics within 1500’ of School with Intent to Sell and Possession of Marijuana

Bond: $75,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)