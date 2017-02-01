Norwalk News: Undocumented Pharmacist Arrested After Chase

#Norwalk Connecticut–On January 26, 2017, members of the Special Services Division were conducting a surveillance operation in Colonial Village. At 11:05 a.m., Officers observed Michael Massey enter a parked veh icle within the complex. The Norwalk Police Department held four active warrants for Massey charging Sale of Narcotics, based on a several month investigation conducted by the Special Services Division. Officers pulled up to Massey in a marked police car and exited the vehicle, ordering Massey to show his hands. Massey put his vehicle in reverse, driving up onto the sidewalk before pulling forward, narrowly missing the officers. Massey fled on Suncrest Road, as the officers returned to their police car to follow him. As the officers drove into the area of 124 Suncrest Road, they observed Massey’s vehicle stopped in the roadway with the driver’s door open. They then observed Massey fleeing on foot toward the center of the complex. The officers radioed the foot pursuit to dispatch and gave chase, eventually catching Massey in the area of 2 Suncrest Road. Officers recovered 10 bags of heroin and a bag containing crack cocaine, which Massey had discarded while fleeing. Massey, who was on Special Parole, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Arrested: Michael Massey, 27 of 78 Taylor Avenue Norwalk Charges: Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 1500’ Housing, Interfering with Police Officer, Operating Without a License. The (4) arrest warrants charged Sale of Narcotics, Sale of Narcotics within 1500’ School, Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics within 1500’ School.

Total bond: $250,000

