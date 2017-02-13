Public Hearing On Increased Pistol Permits

CCDL/NRA-ILA/NSSF Joint Press Conference to address the potential Impact on Pistol Permit Holders (250,000+) via Governor Malloy’s Budget Proposal 2017 Facilitating this Event will be State Rep Rob Sampson and State Rep Doug Dubitsky and other Legislators who support the 2 nd Amendment February 17 th , 2017 Connecticut Legislative Office Building 300 Capitol Ave Hartford, CT06106 (Room 1C 11: 00am To address the potential financial Impact on Pistol Permit Holders (250,000+) via Governor Malloy’s Budget Proposal

About This Event:

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League, National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will present information that counters Governor Malloy’s claims of increased revenue streams outlined in his 2017 budget proposal. This proposal includes the increase of state fees for pistol permits and background checks. Individuals who are disabled, on fixed incomes and middle class families that simply will not be able to afford the proposed fee increases will take part in this event.