Retirees Discussion Group at the Fairfield Public Library

#Fairfield, Connecticut- As more and more baby boomers retire, they are notcontent to just sit in the proverbial rocking chair. The Retiree Discussion Group wasrequested as a spin-off from last season’s Creating Yourself in Retirement program at the Fairfield Public Library. Join the discussion on Mondays, February 13, April 10 and May 8 at 7 pm at the Main Library, 1080 Old Post Road. Retirement is a time of enormous change that also promises great rewards. Join the conversation and learn what to expect in retirement and how to make a successful life change. Find out what worked and what didn’t for others navigating this transition. The group will be led by Michael Amorosco, BBA, MBA who has been enjoying retirement for 20 years.

Advanced registration is required due to the limited space. All programs at the Fairfield Public Library are free of charge. For more information about this and other programs, visit us online at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org or call 203-256- 3160. Follow the Fairfield Public Library on Twitter @fairfieldpublib and Facebook @fairfieldlibrary.

(Press release)

