#Stratford Connecticut–Keith Able age 55 of Florida was arrested after robbing Webster Bank of $1200 dollars and attempting to rob the Walgreens Pharmacy. Abel was taken into custody in Milford after he crashed a stolen car he was driving. The car was stolen in South Carolina. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending for his involvement in both incidents. There were no weapons displayed and no one was hurt during the robberies.

(Stratford Police Press Release)