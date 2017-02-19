Stratford News: Moped Driver Critical After Collision With Car

On 02-17- 2017 at approximately 1956 hrs, Officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Canaan Road near Mary Avenue. The accident involved a Toyota Camry and a motor scooter. Preliminary investigation indicates that the moped operator was traveling south on Mary Avenue and attempted to cross Canaan Road to continue onto Mary Avenue. While crossing the intersection the Camry which was traveling west on Canaan Road collided with the moped. The operator of the moped was ejected and suffered serious injury. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation and fault has not yet been determined. The operator of the Camry remained at the scene and was cooperative. The moped operator was last listed in critical condition.

(Stratford Police Press Release)

