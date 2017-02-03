From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Stratford News: Police Crash Investigated

9:20am–#Stratford Connecticut–The Stratford Police Department is currently investigating a two car accident that occurred on Barnum Avenue and California Street this morning.   The accident involved a Honda traveling North on California Street and a Stratford Police cruiser traveling West on Barnum Avenue. Both operators were transported to Bridgeport Hospital and are listed in stable condition.The scene has been cleared and the road which was closed for approximately 2 ½ hours isnow open to all traffic.The incident is being investigated and there is no further information at the time of this release.

(Stratford Police Press Release)

