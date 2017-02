#Stratford Connecticut–Robert Keith Abel age 54 was arrested and charged with Robbery 2 nd , Larceny 4 th ,Larceny 2 nd and Attempted Robbery for his involvement in an attempted robbery at theWalgreens Pharmacy and a bank robbery at Webster Bank. The incidents occurred at approximately 1245 pm and 1 pm respectively.Abel was held on bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 02-28- 2017.

(Stratford Police Press Release)