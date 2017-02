1:09pm–#Stratford Connecticut– The Webster Bank at 606 Barnum Avenue was also robbed by the same suspect according to radio reports. An UNCONFIRMED report from a viewer said the suspect crashed in Milford with dye all over him from the dye pack. It is believed to be the same person who robbed the Walgreens at 1606 Barnum Avenue. As soon as I get more info from Stratford Police I will let you know for sure!