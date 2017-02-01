From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Westport News: Bad Check Arrest

Posted on Posted in Westport

#Westport Connecticut–In September of 2016, Kyle Ritchie issued 2 checks to the victims of this incident. The checking account did not have sufficient funds to pay the checks, which totaled approximately 4,500.00.

The victims and the police attempted several times to have Ritchie pay the owed amount which he did not. An arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Ritchie’s arrest. On 01/30/17, Ritchie turned himself in for the active warrant. He was transported to Norwalk Court , 01/30/17, after being processed.

 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please complete the question below * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.