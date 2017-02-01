Westport News: Bad Check Arrest

#Westport Connecticut–In September of 2016, Kyle Ritchie issued 2 checks to the victims of this incident. The checki ng account did not have sufficient funds to pay the checks, which totaled approximately 4,500.00.

The victims and the police attempted several times to have Ritchie pay the owed amount which he did not. An arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Ritchie’s arrest. On 01/30/17, Ritchie turned himself in for the active warrant. He was transported to Norwalk Court , 01/30/17, after being processed.