Westport News: Bald Man Steals Hair Care Products

On 12/29/16, Westport Officers responded to CVS, 397 Post Road East for a larceny complaint. The Store manager stated that on 12/26/16, $582.50 worth of hair care products were stolen. Video surveillance captured t he suspect, Luis Medina, walk directly to the hair care aisle and place items in his pockets (20 items in total). After doing so, he abruptly exits through the same doors he entered. Westport Detectives determined that a similar crime occurred in Darien, and Medina was arrested for the Darien larceny. Officers were able to positively identify Medina as the male committing the larceny in Westport. Median was interviewed and he admitted to the theft. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for his arrest.

(Westport Police Press Release)