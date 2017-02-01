Westport News: Car Break In Arrest

#Westport Connecticut–In November of 2016, the victim of this incident filed a larceny from her vehicle report. The victim stated her vehicle was parked and unoccupied in the parking lot of Assumption Churc h at 11 Burr Road on November 15 th , 2016. The Assumption Church parking lot is in close proximity to the Saugatuck Elementary School parking lot, which is located on Riverside Avenue. On 11/19/2016, the victim read an article regarding an arrest made by Westport police of a motor vehicle break in at Saugatuck Elementary School. It was reported that Jessica Sullivan had been arrested for taking items out of unlocked cars in the Saugatuck Elementary School parking lot, during the daytime hours of 11/15/2016. Due to the close proximity of the parking lots, nature of the crime (entering unlocked vehicles) and reported date and time, the victim thought that the thefts could be connected, which prompted her to contact Westport police. Westport Detectives were able to connect missing items from the victim to items seized from Sullivan at the time of her original arrest. Approximate value of stolen items totaled $125.00. An arrest warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Jessica Sullivan. On 01/30/17, Westport Detectives responded to Sullivan’s home and took her into custody the active warrant. She was processed for the above listed charges and was taken to court on 01/30/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)