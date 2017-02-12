Westport News: Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6 th degree

#Westport Connecticut–In October of 2016, Westport Officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy, 397 Post Road East, on a report of a Larceny. A witness observed a male leave the store with 2 or 3 boxes of what looked to be expensive oral roothbrushes. The male then got into the passenger side of a vehicle which then drove out of the back of the lot. The witness found this suspicious so she wrote down the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle. The witness also noticed a female driving the suspect vehicle. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, Officers observed the suspect, Nabeel Abdallah, take several boxes out of the store without paying. Based on the information gained from the license plate, the vehicle was registered to a Weston CT address, and the operator was identified as Carolina Rivera. Abdallah was then identified as being Rivera’s boyfriend.

Officers verified that two high end toothbrushes were stolen, with a total value of $425.38. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for the arrest of Abdallah and Rivera. On 02/03/17 at approximately 8:00pm, Westport Officers responded to the Norwalk Police Department to take Nabeel Abdallah into custody for the active warrant. Abdallah was transported to Westport Police Headquarters where he was processed for the above listed charges. He has a court date in Norwalk on 02/14/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)