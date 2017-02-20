Westport News: Criminal Violation of Protective Order

In January of 2017, the victim of this incident reported that Giuseppe A. Boccanfuso threatened her via Faceb ook, which is a violation of a standing Protective Order. The victim showed the responding officers the posts and one of them is “watch your six.” Based on this information, a warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court. On 02/16/17, Officer James Baker observed GiuseppeA. Boccanfuso operating a gray jeep and was aware of the active arrest warrant. The vehicle was stopped and Boccanfuso was identified by his CT Driver’s License. Boccanfuso was taken into custody and processed for the above listed charge. Boccanfuso posted the $10,000 cash bond and has a court date of 02/17/17 at Norwalk Court.

(Westport Police Press Release)