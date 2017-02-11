Westport News: Fake License Used To Obtain UPS Packages

#Westport Connecticut–In October of 2016, suspect Leeroy Maragh fraudulently obtained packages being delivered to a Westport address by stopping the UPS driver and presenting a fake CT driver’s license identify ing himself as the

homeowner / victim of this incident. The UPS driver found this strange so he took a photograph of the license. Westport Detectives were able to match this type of Identity Theft to similar crimes committed in Redding and Stratford. Detectives positively identified Maragh as the suspect because he was arrested in Redding for the same crime. Stratford also had a warrant for the same crime. Additionally, the victim of this incident identified Maragh from a photograph line up. Detectives processed Maragh at Norwalk Court this morning and he was arraigned today.

(Westport Police Press Release)