Westport News: Home Improvement Without Registration

In early October of 2016, the victim of this incident signed a proposal with contractor Jeffrey Chirillo of Chirillo Contracting, for remodeling work. The victim paid Chirillo $32,579.00 in cash and checks since 10/08/16. As of mid-January, Chirillo has not started any work at the victim’s residence nor has he provided any of the material the victim has paid him for. Based on the investigation, a warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Chirillo’s arrest. On 2/23/2017, Westport Officers responded to the Milford Police Department and took Jeffrey Chirillo into custody. Chirillo was transported to Westport Police Headquarters where he was processed for the above listed charges. Chirillo was held on a $75,000.00 bond with a court date of 03/07/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)

This news report is made possible by: https://primaryct.com/employees/nima-rezvan