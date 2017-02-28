Westport News: Minecraft To Tell A Story

Toquet Hall Teen Center announces an after school class in video game puppetry to be held March 27 through March 31from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. Registration is open to students in grades 7-12. Led by the EK Theater (www.ektheater.com), students will learn how to use Minecraft to tell “The Story of Aoyagi” from Lafcadio Hearn’s Kwaidan, a collection of Japanese ghost stories first published in 1904.

The program has a registration fee of $45 and space is limited. Students must have their own laptop and Minecraft account. Registration is available at toquethall.org. Contact Kevin Godburn or Carla Paiva at 203-341-1155 or toquethall@hotmail.com with any questions.

About EK Theater

Renowned EK Theater brings classics to modern audiences using video games. Eddie Kim, a theater artist and Street Fighter 2 aficionado, started the company in 2007. The company’s mission is to keep the classics alive. The performers of EK Theater use video game characters as digital puppets. The New York Times has called their work “an impressive feat of engineering, coordination, and storytelling.” The company performs both locally and abroad, and they give workshops to share their techniques and promote the use of video games in education.

