Westport News: Stalking Charges

On 02/02/2017, the victim of this incident reported that he has been contacted by Susan Berry in violation of the Protection Order issued by Norwalk Superior Court. The Protection Order stemmed from a previous arrest where Berry was ordered to have no contact with the victim. The victim stated he was asleep at his residence on 02/01/17, when he heard someone banging on his door around 2:00am. The victim stated saw Susan Berry walking away from his apartment to her vehicle. The victim stated he went back to sleep and a number he didn’t recognize started calling his cell phone at 2:42am. Westport Detectives determined the phone number belongs to a relative of Berry’s. Additionally, Berry emailed the victim through a dating website, which she is not allowed to do. A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court for Berry’s arrest. On 02/06/17, at 7:30am, Susan Berry came into the Westport Police Department to turn herself in for the active warrant. Berry was processed for the above listed charges and was taken to Norwalk Court that morning.

(Westport Police Press Release)