Westport News: Undocumented Pharmacist At Staples High School

#Westport Connecticut–On 02/07/17 at approximately 1:15pm, Westport Officers responded to Staples High School, 70 North Avenue, on a report of a narcotics violation. Officers were informed that two students were using cocaine in the bathroom. Officers interviewed Cameron Cleary (18 years of age), who admitted to selling cocaine to a juvenile student and snorting it with the juvenile in the bathroom. Cleary was taken into custody and processed for the above listed charges. The suspected cocaine was seized and tested positive for cocaine. Cleary was released after posting the $1,000.00 bond and has a court date in Norwalk on 02/16/17.

(Westport Police Press Release)

This news report is made possible by: