Bridgeport Spokesperson Rowena White told me 5 people have been displaced and the Red Cross is assisting the family. The alarm of fire was recalled around 7:30pm. There were no injuries. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

#Bridgeport Connecticut– Firefighters battle a fire at 74 Eric Street this morning. I’m working on getting details. Glen Duda of Connecticut Fire Photographers Association posted this photo on CT Fire and Rescue Incidents Facebook Page.