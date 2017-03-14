March 14, 2017 – On an early Tuesday morning at 1:16 AM the Fairfield Fire Department responded to a nine vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 19 Northbound involving three tractor trailers. Engine 4, under the command of LT James Shiller and Rescue 1 arrived on scene to find a vehicle with its driver trapped under the box trailer.

Assistant Chief Erik Kalapir upon arrival at the scene, assumed Incident Command and special called Engines 1, 2 and Ladder 2 for additional equipment and manpower providing a total of seventeen firefighters for this labor intensive extrication operation. The operation required the closure of northbound traffic for over an hour, so emergency crew could safely operate. Manpower under the direction of Lieutenants Eric McKeon and Rodger Caisse, utilized pneumatic struts and air bags for a lifting operation of the box trailer, while at the same time compressing the suspension of the pinned vehicle. A grip-hoist was utilized to remove the car from under the box trailer in a controlled operation. Only then could the driver be extricated utilizing hydraulic cutting and spreading tools.

American Medical Response provided medical treatment and transported the patient to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. A second driver from a different tractor trailer was also transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Connecticut State Police and Department of Transportation crews remained on scene for accident investigation and restoration purposes.