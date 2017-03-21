(Westport, CT) On 03/20/17 at approximately 09:30am, Westport Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of 190 Main Street on a report of a disturbance. The caller indicated there may be a gun involved. Officers arrived moments later and located the victim of this incident in the parking lot. The victim reported a man, later identified as Sammy Alanz, pushed him to the ground during an argument about snowremoval. The victim reported that while Alanz was on top of him, Alanz lifted up the side of his jacket and pointed to his waist stating he was going to kill him. While the Officers were speaking with the victim, Alanz came out of the business “Wine Bar”which he owns. The victim pointed at the male and yelled, “;Thats him: ! Officers ordered Alanz to keep his hands in plain sight and walk towards them. Alanz was handcuffed, and questioned regarding the disturbance. He denied having a weapon onhis person or in his possession. Officers searched Alanz and located a loadedmagazine in the pocket of his jacket with 6 bullets in it. Alanz again denied having a weapon with him, and denied having a gun in his business. Alanz gave the Officersconsent to search his business for a firearm. A firearm was later located inside the business, matching the magazine found on Alanz. The firearm was seized, and Alanz was taken into custody. He was transported to Westport Police Headquarters and processed for charges listed below. He has a court date in Norwalk Court on 03/27/17, and was released on a $5,000.00 bond.

Sammy Alanz AGE: 41 Residence: Trumbull CT Charges: Threatening 1 st degree Assault 3 rd degree

(Westport Police Press Release)