3:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– A report of shots fired at 615 Trumbull Avenue and one person down. Police responded and found one man shot in the stomach. About ten minutes later St. Vincent’s Hospital said they had 2 people show up in private vehicles shot. Their condition is unknown at this time.

