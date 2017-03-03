Become A Bridgeport Bluefish Host Family!

#Bridgeport Connecticut– The Bridgeport Bluefish are currently seeking community members that are interested in becoming host families for a Bluefish player during the 2017 baseball season. Hosting a player has many benefits to a family. It is a valuable way to provide a player with a home while keeping them involved in the community and also gives you the opportunity to be involved with the Bluefish on a personal level. For many families, hosting a player has made a special impact on their lives as well as their “adopted” family member.

“Becoming a host family is a great way for fans to connect with the Bluefish,” said Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “It also allows the members of the team to truly be immersed in the city they represent and play for with a comfortable place to call home for the season.”

The Bluefish will be holding a Host Family Open House informational session on Thursday, March 16. This event will take place from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard. Bluefish staff members as well as current Host Families will be in attendance to share their experiences and answer any questions you may have. If you plan to attend, we ask that you please RSVP by calling 203-345-4800 or by emailing community@bridgeportbluefish.com.

The requirements for becoming a host family include the ability to provide a private bedroom and access to a bathroom, kitchen and washer/dryer. If you wish to include any other amenities for your host player, it is greatly appreciated by the player.

For becoming a host family, the Bluefish will give you the opportunity to attend every home game during the 2017 regular season. You will also be invited to many special events throughout the year, including a picnic event at the end of the season where your family will be able to take live batting practice on the field. For making one of our players feel at home, the Bluefish will make sure you feel like part of our family as well.

Here are some of the other benefits you will receive when you become a Bridgeport Bluefish host family:

-10% discount at the Bluefish Gear Shop

-Four (4) complimentary tickets to every regular-season home game

-One (1) Luxury Suite night, which includes 25 tickets (any Monday-Thursday game, based on availability)

-One (1) parking pass, valid for all regular-season home games and events

-Four (4) complimentary tickets to all regular-season Bluefish Special Events

-Four (4) complimentary suite tickets to Opening Day (Friday, April 28th, 4:20 pm)

-Up to four (4) members of each family will be invited to throw out the on-field ceremonial first pitch at a regular-season home game

-Each family member (ages 10 and up) will have the opportunity to be the official Bluefish batboy or batgirl for one regular-season home game

-Preferred choice of playoff tickets prior to public sale (all parking passes valid for playoff games)

For more information about becoming a host family for a Bridgeport Bluefish player, please contact Paul Herrmann at203-416-1715 or pherrmann@bridgeportbluefish.com.

