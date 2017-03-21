BLUEFISH ANNOUNCE “KIDS RUN THE BALLPARK” DAY, PRESENTED BY ALL KIDS DENTAL

#Bridgeport, Connecticut– Hey kids, have you always wanted to work for a professional sports team? Now is your chance! The Bridgeport Bluefish today announced the “Kids Run the Ballpark” essay contest, presented by All Kids Dental.

All interested participants are asked to write a short essay (no more than 250 words) detailing why they want to work for the Bluefish. They then will select ten contest winners, who will be invited to shadow and assist a Bluefish employee on Sunday, April 30, 2017. This is when the Bluefish take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard at 1:12 pm. Available jobs include: general manager, field manager, grounds keeper, public relations/baseball operations, radio broadcaster, ticket sales, community relations, on-field promotions, stadium operations, and mascot handler.

“We are thrilled once again to partner with All Kids Dental for this special contest,” said Bluefish General Manager Paul Herrmann. “Last year’s winners as well as the Bluefish staff all had a wonderful time, so we are excited to bring this fun promotion back. This is a great community initiative that gives kids the opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes at The Ballpark at Harbor Yard.”

To enter the contest, please below to download the entry form and follow the instructions given. Participation is limited to children between the ages of 10 and 13. All entries must be received by Monday, April 10, 2017. Contest winners will be announced on Friday, April 14, 2017.

http://bridgeportbluefish.com.ismmedia.com/ISM3/std-content/repos/Top/2017%20Kids%20Run%20the%20Ballpark%20Entry%20Form2.pdf

All Kids Dental is located at 2566 Main St in Bridgeport. For more information, visit their website at www.allkidsdentalct.com.