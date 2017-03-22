Bridgeport Free Electronic Recycling

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joseph Ganim is reminding residents that the City of Bridgeport offers free electronic recycling six days a week. Bridgeport residents may bring their unwanted electronics to the Bridgeport Recycling and Transfer Station located at 475 Asylum Street, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Residents are required to bring proof of residency. Accepted materials include, but are not limited to: Computers, Laptops, Printers, Fax Machines, Monitors, TVs, Cell Phones, Tablets, Video Games, Game Consoles, VCR/DVD Machines, Remotes, Keyboards, Computer Mice, Modems, Small Appliances, and Stereo Equipment. Unaccepted materials include: smoke detectors, ballasts, paint, and household hazardous waste.

“This is a free service apart of the city’s anti-blight and anti-litter initiatives,” said Mayor Ganim. “We are striving to keep our neighborhoods clean to improve quality of life. This service is offered to all city residents.”

All electronic equipment is safely packaged by Take 2 Inc. and transported to their facility for responsible and secure recycling. Take 2 Inc. is a Waterbury-based electronics recycler. They are approved by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as a Covered Electronics Recycler in conjunction with Connecticut’s Electronics Recycling Law, RCSA 22a-638-1.

Residents may also bring their unwanted electronics to Take 2 Inc.’s facility located at 567 South Leonard Street, Building One, Waterbury, CT. This service is offered free of charge. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. Additionally, residents may bring their electronics to any of Take 2’s electronics recycling events. For a listing of upcoming events, go to: www.ewaste-recycle-ct.com . For your convenience at events and at Take 2’s facility, Take 2 employees will unload electronics from your vehicle for you.

(City Of Bridgeport Press Release)

