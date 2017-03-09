Bridgeport Issues City Service Cancellations

#Bridgeport, CT – In anticipation of the pending winter storm expected to impact Bridgeport beginning early tomorrow morning, sanitation and recycling pickup has been postponed for Friday, March 10, 2017 to Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Transfer Station located on 475 Asylum Street will also be closed tomorrow, and will reopen on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center (EOC) continues to monitor the approaching storm that is anticipated to bring with it snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Based on the forecast, snow and mix could impact our area as early as 10pm Thursday and last up until 5pm Friday. Peak Storm Timing: 1am until 9am Friday.

(City of Bridgeport Press Release)

