Bridgeport News: 2nd Suspect Sought In Berkshire Avenue Homicide

#Bridgeport Connecticut–On February 24, 2017, a homicide occurred in front of 438 Berkshire Avenue, Bridgeport. Michael Watkins was struck by gunfire several times, and left at the scene. On February 25, 2017, detectives arrested Jovanne Brown for Felony Murder, but are still seeking a second person of interest. This person of interest is identified as Willard Hargrove (6/4/89). He may be operating a newer model Hyundai Sonata, white. Anyone with information regarding this homicide, or the whereabouts of Willard Hargrove is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)