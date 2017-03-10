Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In August Homicide

#Bridgeport – The Bridgeport Police Department today announced an arrest was made in the August 27, 2016 murder of Shane Slinsky. An arrest warrant was served on Jeremy Middleton (DOB: 4/17/98 of Stamford, CT), charging him with his role in the August 27, 2016 murder of Shane Slinsky. The evidence revealed that the victim, Shane Slinsky was brought to Bridgeport from Stamford by three men that he believed were his friends. Their true intention was to rob him. When they stopped in front of 21 Wood Terrace, Slinsky was shot and killed. Members of the Bridgeport Detective Bureau worked closely with members of the Stamford Police Department to resolve this case. Middleton is charged with Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, and Larceny in the Third Degree. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and additional arrests are expected in this case.