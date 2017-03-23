Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Fatal Father’s Day Crash

#Bridgeport Connecticut–On June 19, 2016 at 0502 hours, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Fairview Avenue. Peter Soto was killed in this accident as he turned from Fairview Avenue onto Main Street. Soto’s vehicle was struck by a second car driven by David Henshaw (1/25/54) of 236 Edgemoore Road, Bridgeport. Henshaw was traveling south on Main Street. The Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division investigated this accident, and recently obtained a warrant for Henshaw’s arrest. Henshaw turned himself in to police this morning, and is charged with Manslaughter Second Degree and Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle. Henshaw’s bond was set at $5000 with a court appearance date of March 28, 2017.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)