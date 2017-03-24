Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Suspicious Death

#Bridgeport News: On February 8th, 2017, Bridgeport Police were dispatched to Bridgeport Hospital emergency room on a report of a death with suspicious circumstances. Robert Jones was found deceased at 304 Dover Street, and was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital. Detectives processed a crime scene at 304 Dover Street on February 11, 2017 and found several indications, and physical evidence that a crime had likely occurred at this location. The OCME later determined that Jones’ death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. On March 23, 2017, Detective Cintron secured a warrant for the arrest of Tynisha Hall (1/26/82) of 304 Dover Street. Hall is charged with 53a-54a Murder and 53a-155 Tampering with Evidence. Bond is set at $750,000. While taking Hall into custody at her home, she resisted arrest and was additionally charged with interfering with police. Hall is the niece and was the caretaker of Jones, who was disabled.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)