Bridgeport News: Capital Avenue Bridge Repairs

The City of Bridgeport is alerting residents of repairs to the Capital Avenue Bridge over Rooster River that will temporarily close Capital Avenue from Laurel Avenue to Wood Avenue for six months beginning April 1, 2017. The purpose of this project is to replace the existing deteriorated Capital Avenue Bridge with a new structure that has low initial and life-cycle costs, minimizes the impacts to local residents, and requires minimal maintenance for the City.

The project will take approximately six months to complete which includes removal of the current structure, heavy construction, site cleanup, and miscellaneous work. A closed road detour around the neighboring streets will be utilized during the construction of the bridge. Laurel Avenue on the west and Wood Avenue on the east will be utilized to redirect local traffic around the site by means of Cleveland Avenue. Access will be provided to all abutting property owners at all times during construction.

The Capital Avenue Bridge was built nearly 100 years ago. The normal life span of a bridge is 70-75 years. The overall structure is in poor condition having significant distress or deterioration to its primary components. The existing bridge also lacks adequate safety measures for vehicular traffic.

Bridges are inspected annually or bi-annually. Inspection summaries provide a detailed condition assessment of the bridge in need for repair or replacement. Bridgeport has more than 30 bridges within the city and replaces on average one bridge every one or two years. In this case, the condition of the bridge dictates that replacement is the only option.

The proposed work includes removing the existing structure to its foundation and constructing a 20-foot span structure that is supported on abutments located behind the existing foundation. This approach allows for the replacement of the bridge with minimal impacts to the surrounding environment. The proposed bridge will utilize concrete formliner to create an aesthetically pleasing structure for the community.

(Press Release)

This news report is made possible by: