9:39pm–#Bridgeport Connecticut– A car crashed into the Safelight Auto Glass at 292 North Avenue. When firefighters arrived they found the people in the vehicle were able to get themselves out of the car and there appears to be no injuries. Firefighters were evaluating the building’s integrity when I left the scene.

