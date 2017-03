2:05am–#Bridgeport CT– Police on patrol were flagged down by two people at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Madison Avenue. The two people were allegedly drinking and a man was stabbed. There is no word on where the stabbing occurred. EMS transported the two to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

