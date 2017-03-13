From The Hood To The Burbs Breaking News While It's Still Breaking

Bridgeport News: Park On The Even Side of the Road Until Wednesday

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport

#Bridgeport Connecticut– I’m editing the press conference regarding the snow storm.  I told Mayor Ganim the problems our viewers had with previous storms and which side of the road they should be on.  The mayor said stay on the even side of the road until Wednesday.

You can stay up to date on with Bridgeport’s app 311 which can be found for Android phones at  : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.seeclickfix.bridgeport311.app&hl=en or for

iPhones at: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/bridgeport-311/id1148158277?mt=8

