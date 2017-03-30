Bridgeport News: Police Involved Shooting

On March 29, 2017 at 1910 hours, an officer involved shooting occurred in the area of 436 Woodmont Avenue, Bridgeport. This is located in the north end of the city. Bridgeport police officers were conducting an operation in this area in response to recent incidents of street robberies. During this operation, two male perpetrators were encountered by officers. Both male perpetrators were armed, and one Bridgeport police officer discharged his service weapon in response to the actions of one of the armed males. This male sustained a single gunshot wound to the face and was transported by medics to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment. This male was later transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital to receive advanced care. This male is expected to survive. A second juvenile male was taken into custody and will be turned over to juvenile detention in Bridgeport. Both males are charged with Criminal Attempt at Robbery 1st Degree and weapons offenses. At this time we are working to establish positive identification on the male who was shot. The officer who discharged his weapons is a five year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT–Police on patrol come across two armed masked men at Woodmont and Peet Street. He told them to drop the weapon. One complied and the other raised his gun. The officer shot him in the arm and the suspect was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. The other suspect was taken in to custody. There was a reported shooting the area two nights ago.