Bridgeport News: Police Update On 3 Shot At Trumbull Gardens

#Bridgeport CT–On March 26, 2017 at 3:24pm, gunshots were fired at 615 Trumbull Ave Bridgeport, CT. A dispute over a stolen dirt bike occurred at this location, and three male’s were shot as a result of this dispute. Two victims were dropped off at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, and a third victim was treated at Bridgeport Hospital. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and the third victim sustained a gunshot to his foot. One victim underwent surgery last night, and all three victims are expected to survive. A search warrant was executed at 615C Trumbull Avenue last night to process a crime scene there. This incident is under investigation, and detectives will attempt to interview a victim today. Two of the three victims are so far uncooperative with police.

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)