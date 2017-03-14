Bridgeport News: Storm Updates

Bridgeport, CT – The snow emergency is still in effect through Wednesday, March 15, 2017 as the snow fall, icing conditions, and clean up continues for winter storm Stella throughout the City of Bridgeport.

Parking

During the snow emergency, residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, March 15th, 2017. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. Vehicles left on snow emergency streets or vehicles found not adhering to parking rules while the ban is in effect, will be subject to fines and towing. Even side of the street parking continues for all other roadways throughout the city. A list of snow emergency streets can be found on the City’s website by clicking here or the full link: http://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/89019/89753/95485/95497.aspx

Parking in the school parking lots listed is permitted through Tuesday. However, vehicles must be moved from these Emergency Parking Lots before 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in order to plow and clear snow for the schools and other services.

Surface parking lots across the street from the Ballpark at Harbor Yard

South Frontage Road and Park Ave overpass

Cesar A. Batalla School, 606 Howard Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06605

Roosevelt School, 680 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Jettie S. Tisdale, 250 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06607

Geraldine Johnson Elementary, 475 Lexington Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Longfellow School, 139 Ocean Terrace, Bridgeport, CT 06606

Bridgeport Regional Aquaculture, 60 St. Stephens Road, Bridgeport, CT 06605

Sanitation/Recycling/Transfer Station

Sanitation and recycling pickup will resume Thursday, March 16th with the normal daily schedule. The Transfer Station located on 475 Asylum Street will open at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Sidewalks

Property owners should clear the sidewalks for pedestrians. Commercial and/or residential owners who push snow into the streets or do not clear snow on the sidewalks in front of their buildings are subject to a $100.00 fine per ordinance for each incidence.

Snow Related Emergencies

Residents may call the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center hotline at 203-579-3829 with any snow related emergencies, or report snow or city related issues on Bridgeport’s 311 mobile application. Bridgeport 311 can be downloaded at http://en.seeclickfix.com/Bridgeport.

If any residents suffer a loss of electric power, they can call the United Illuminating customer hotline at 800-722-5584. Both hotline numbers will be fully staffed and operating 24 hours a day during the snow emergency.

For the latest updates, resources and information about the snowstorm, residents are asked to check www.bridgeportct.gov/snow, local television and radio news outlets, and follow the City of Bridgeport on Twitter and Facebook.

